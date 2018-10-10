Ethiopia: Tent End

The U.S. Embassy organized the second Inclusive Fashion Show to promote inclusion of persons with disabilities. U.S.… Read more »

A tent is set up for a funeral ceremony completely closing off this street in Qera. Vehicles are barred from passing through and pedestrians are forced to pass gingerly without disturbing the gathering, or take a different route to get to their destinations. These scenes are common throughout Addis Abeba, where tents are set up across roads and streets for funerals, christening and graduation ceremonies.

