Mozambique: Nyusi Urges Judges to Be More Ambitious

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday urged the country's judges to be more ambitious in performing their duties.

He was speaking to judges and other staff of the judiciary when he visited the headquarters of the Supreme Court in Maputo.

Nyusi pledged that the Mozambican State will play its role in creating better conditions for the justice sector. "The sector is growing", he said, "not only in the number of people and in the buildings erected across the country, but also in quality. Just the fact that we have a good team of young people, means that we are injecting efforts into this sector".

But he stressed that the provision of more resources for the court system, also meant that it should deliver "more justice".

"With the resources available, and the commitment of each of the staff, find solutions to solve the problems of the people", he urged.

Nyusi encouraged the Supreme Court to ensure that courts are operating in all the country's districts, and that the specialist courts, such as the Minors Tribunal and the appeals courts are working properly.

"There are some people who think that justice only exists to put people on trial, but it also serves to promote development", said the President. Nonetheless, "year after year, there are improvements. We are always saying that this or that which we want is missing. We are a very demanding people, but there are improvements. Yesterday is not the same as today".

The President of the Supreme Court, Adelino Muchanga, gave Nyusi a detailed account of the activities of the court system. Perhaps the most worrying aspect in his report was the continued backlog of cases.

The 2018 judicial year opened with 160,000 pending cases - cases that could not be heard in 2017, and so passed into this year. The backlog is becoming slightly worse - at the start of the 2017 judicial year, there were only 151,000 pending cases.