Liberia: Ameu President Promises to Maintain Academic Excellence

Bishop E. Earl McCloud, Jr, (R) AMEU Board of Trustees, a student and Dr. Isaac cut the ribbon to the new facility.

The president of the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU), Dr. Joseph T. Isaac, has promised to maintain academic excellence at the university, lauding the faculty and staff for the strong support over the years.

Dr. Isaac made the remarks yesterday, October 9, during the dedication of the Richardson Adams Learning Resource Center (RALRC), with the intention to provide a learning environment conducive for the pursuit of excellence while preparing people for national leadership and service.

He said the dedication of the new facility marks an exciting moment for the university and the staffers, exemplifying a lot of good things that happen at the AME University.

Dr. Isaac recounted that the building was first used as a clinic, which went out of business in 2014 before subsequently being renovated and refurbished.

He said that with graduate programs being offered, a better learning environment must be created. As such, the new facility gives the university an opportunity to provide a better learning environment.

He said the facility will play an important role as the university's enrollment has increased to over 5,000 students from as low as 3,000, including the graduate school.

"We will use this building to prepare our young people for leadership today, tomorrow and beyond," Reverend Alvin E. Attah, Acting Vice President for administration, said in a welcome remark.

Dr. Romelle A. Horton, interim vice president for Academic and Support Services, said in pursuit of excellence the university espouses the need for life-long professional development and an improved learning atmosphere.

Dr. Horton said the university is expected to increase the level of scholarship/scholarly practice in the various academic fields or disciplines as well as advance teaching and learning proficiency.

"We are blessed, so get ready for your minds to be expanded as soon as you step through these doors, for the mission of the center is to prepare, engage, and improve. The center is a home to the department of academic support services and most of its units," Dr. Horton said.

According to her, the facility has a full academic library that caters to students and community members, connecting individuals to resources and technology.

In her overview, Dr. Horton said the center has a lab, several reading rooms and a center for teaching and learning. It also has a writing lab that will provide tutorials on writing reports, projects, resumes and research with the testing center attached.

She said the Richardson Adams Learning Center is geared towards building the capacity of the university and its environs by integrating teaching, learning and scholarship through related academic and community initiatives.

Authors

Alvin Worzi