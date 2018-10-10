Liberia: Scholarship Scheme for 120 Montserrado Students Launched

Shortly after the launch, some of the scholarship beneficiaries danced with Rep. Morris in the community.

Montserrado County District #1 Representative Lawrence Morris on Monday, October 8, launched a four-year scholarship scheme for 120 students in the district as a pilot project.

The life span of the project will, accordingly, depend on the ability of the students to excel academically, which would allow each student to remain on the scholarship until he/she can graduate from university.

Morris said the future of any country lies in the hands of serious-minded young people who would eventually play leadership roles.

As a lawmaker, Rep. Morris said he strongly believes in the development of young people through education, "because when the minds of the youth are developed, the future of the country becomes secured, while all other development programs follow."

He said the scholarship scheme is part of campaign promises he made to his constituency during the 2017 legislative election.

"I depend on nothing else to lead you; put God first and education second, because if education could make me successful today, then I need to empower the youth with education to reach my level and even beyond. The bottom line is to see Liberia is developed," Rep. Morris told the gathering.

He said he initially decided to educate 50 students through the scheme but, looking at the yearning for education across the district, his office increased the number of beneficiaries to 120, including at least two or three students from each community.

"This is something that will bring joy not only to me, but to our district and country at large. I therefore urge every beneficiary student to study and earn a grade point average above two points to stay on the scholarship," he said.

Community leaders and representatives of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Rep. Morris for the scholarship. They also hailed him as a "lover of education" that has come to empower school-going pupils to pursue higher education.

Authors

Hannah N. Geterminah