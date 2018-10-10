9 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Nasara Aspirant Lauds Govt's Flagship Policies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu

A National Nasara aspirant, Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu has lauded the effort of the government to introduce flagship programmes to ameliorate the plight of the citizenry.

He explained that the free Senior High School (SHS), one-district-one-factory and one-village-one-dam policies would boost education, employment and agriculture which would increase access to education for the Ghanaian child, create employment and support farmers to increase productivity.

"It behoves on Ghanaians to support the president and his government to make the programmes work since access to education and food security had been the challenge for successive governments.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued in Accra.

"Let us appreciate policies and programmes of the government which will inure to the benefit of our nation, flagship programmes introduced by the government to boost the education and agriculture sectors should be supported to reduce dropout rate at the pre-tertiary level, reduce burden on parents and increase productivity.

"The president must be commended for the double track system to contain the huge intake of students which is another innovation to encourage parents to send their children to SHS".

"Research has established that poverty has direct link with education in improving livelihoods and the free SHS, one-district-one-factory and one-village-one-dam programmes are long term measures to alleviate poverty".

"The government has identified the challenges hence the ongoing mitigating efforts through infrastructure to ease overcrowding".

"When free SHS was launched last year, a challenge was identified, that was overcrowding in some schools due to high patronage of the policy and there is the need for more infrastructures to be developed in our SHSs".

"The zeal for tertiary education among the youth will be challenging and make them focus on climbing the education ladder and avoid becoming burden on parents and the nation".

"Inability to afford fees should not be a reason for any parent to abandon SHS education, the rich can afford but the policy seeks to protect the poor and average Ghanaian who may not be able to pay fees and prevent their children from attending pre-tertiary education.

"This is an innovative challenge solving approach to create more employment for teaching and non-teaching staff and leverage parents," the statement said.

Ghana

Electricity - Power Line Connects Burkina Faso to Ghana

Bilateral cooperation was in the limelight over the weekend in West Africa when Presidents Roch Marc Christian… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.