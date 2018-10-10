Ghana: Delta Force Disrupt Meeting At Old Tafo ... Chases MP, Beat Up Executives

Kumasi — Pandemonium broke when members of Delta Force, a vigilante group of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed a meeting of the Old Tafo Constituency and chased away the Member of Parliament, Dr. Akoto Osei, and beat up the executives, ending the meeting abruptly.

Dr. Akoto Osei, who is the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation escaped unhurt as he was said to have been whisked away.

The angry group, who were said to have destroyed party items as a sign of protest over the current economic hardship and unemployment, accused Dr Akoto of failed promises he made in the 2016 polls.

A video of the incident which has gone viral on social media saw the angry group making attempts to pounce on the Minister but for the timely intervention of some of the constituency executives he would be beaten.

The communication director of the constituency, Amoah Gregory, has condemned the act, saying "I want to state that indeed some faceless people came to cause mayhem and disturbed our meeting with the MP, but the target was not the MP but some constituency executive members.

"We wish to condemn the unwarranted and reckless act and call on the constituency executives and the entire NPP fraternity to remain calm as the executives meet to bring a lasting solution to the unfortunate incident."

Interestingly, the Constituency Youth Organizer of the Party, Samuel Afoakwa, has, however, justified the act stating on Nhyiraa FM that "I agree with the youth 100 per cent because they have not benefitted from a single broom to sweep their rooms since we assumed power, don't blame anyone."

According to Mr Afoakwa, the party executives in the constituency have ignored every laid down structure the party had to follow in recruiting members who are desperate for jobs.