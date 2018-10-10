Ghana: Orca Deco to Establish Factory ..as It Marks 15 Years in Operation

Ghana's leading home deco company, Orca Deco is planning to establish a factory in the country after enjoying 15 years of successful business.

The factory when established, according to Sales and Marketing Director of Orca Deco, Sonia Sharara, would put Ghana at the centre of Orca Deco's operations across the globe as it would factory supply other countries in Africa and beyond.

She was however quick to add that, the development would depend on the economic stability of the country going forward, especially with regards to the exchange rates.

"The company has enjoyed a very successful business in Ghana within the 15 years of operations and would be hoping to establish a factory which would supply other countries. However, the fall of the cedi as against the dollar has been a challenging factor for our business but we hope to rise above that in future," she stated during the launch of the 15th Anniversary in Accra on Friday.

Sonia added that, as part of activities to celebrate its 15th anniversary, Orca Deco would also give up to 15 per cent discount to its customers on all purchases.

From now till November 10, customers who purchase products from any of Orca Deco's showrooms across the country would spin a wheel to access discounts ranging from 5% to 15% on all items.

She explained that, "for us, giving is the best way to celebrate your birthday. That's why we turn 15 this year; Orca is giving up to 15 per cent off on everything you buy, every time you shop at Orca."

She added that, "fifteen years of doing business in Ghana has not been easy but with dedication, commitment and consistency, the company has survived the test of time and we are happy to celebrate this day with customers."

The company she said, as part of the anniversary would also donate beds to selected orphanages or institutions in the country.

She also expressed appreciation to customers as well as staff for their loyalty over the years and asked them to continue working hard for the company as they hope to open more branches in the country.

In view of that, she said, another branch would be opened at spintex in coming days, solely dedicated for office furniture.

Head of Marketing at Orca Deco, Abigail Ankomah said the outfit has come a long way over the years from a small retail shop around Graphic road to one of the largest showrooms in the world at Spintex.

She said, it has been 15 years of diversity, passion, quality and support to companies within the areas they operate adding that, they would continue to give customers value for money.