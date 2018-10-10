9 October 2018

Ghana: 9 in for Stars Preparation

By John Boye

Nine players have arrived ahead of the Black Stars qualifier against Sierra Leone, despite the uncertainty surrounding the fixture.

South Africa based goalkeeper Richard Ofori, Reading right back Andy Yiadom, Udinese defender Nicholas Opoku, Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso of Alaves, Empoli's Afriyie Acquah, Captain Asamoah Gyan, Bernard Mensah and Newcatle United winger Christian Atsu have all touched down for the game on Thursday.

The team started training yesterday in Kumasi after which Coach Kwesi Appiah met the media at an extensive press conference.

Defender John Boye and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi will arrive late for the Black Stars camping ahead of the AFCON 2019 qualifier clash against Sierra Leone.

The pair is expected to arrive tomorrow after they face each other in the French Ligue II on Monday night.

The duo faced each other in a league game yesterday when their clubs Schouax played against Metz in the French Ligue 2.

They will join the rest of the national team mates tomorrow if things go as planned.

Boye and Zigi have been included in Coach Kwasi Appiah's squad for their Africa Cup of Nations double header with Sierra Leone on Thursday.

