Ghana: Early Morning Downpour Floods Accra

Parts of the capital, Accra, flooded again on Monday following a heavy shower which started around 3:00am.

Commuters and other road users have been left stranded after the heavy rainfall.

Some of the areas affected include; Kwame Nkrumah interchange, Adabraka, Okponglo, parts of Weija. The rains also collapsed a bridge at the lakeside.

A total of 10 people from the Central, Volta and the Greater Accra regions, lost their lives in a heavy rain in June this year.

With the onset of the rainy season, many homes and offices have lost properties as a result of flood waters rushing into their buildings.

Many have partly blamed the situation on the siting of structures on waterways, and blocking of drainage systems that forced rushing flood waters onto the streets and into home. Citinewsroom.