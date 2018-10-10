9 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Early Morning Downpour Floods Accra

Tagged:

Related Topics

Parts of the capital, Accra, flooded again on Monday following a heavy shower which started around 3:00am.

Commuters and other road users have been left stranded after the heavy rainfall.

Some of the areas affected include; Kwame Nkrumah interchange, Adabraka, Okponglo, parts of Weija. The rains also collapsed a bridge at the lakeside.

A total of 10 people from the Central, Volta and the Greater Accra regions, lost their lives in a heavy rain in June this year.

With the onset of the rainy season, many homes and offices have lost properties as a result of flood waters rushing into their buildings.

Many have partly blamed the situation on the siting of structures on waterways, and blocking of drainage systems that forced rushing flood waters onto the streets and into home. Citinewsroom.

Ghana

Electricity - Power Line Connects Burkina Faso to Ghana

Bilateral cooperation was in the limelight over the weekend in West Africa when Presidents Roch Marc Christian… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.