Ghana: Olam SHS Holds Health Walk

Tema. — Our Lady of Mercy (OLAM) Senior High School, has organised a health screening and walk as part of activities to mark its 20th anniversary celebration.

The anniversary to be climaxed in March 2019 is under the theme: "20 Years of holistic Catholic education: Overcoming challenges, building resilience and sustaining excellence."

About 800 students took part in the one hour walk aimed at keeping participants fit.

It started from the school from 9:00am and went through the Republic Road, Joe Mainoo road through the Kwesi Plange road to the central business district and ended at site 19 in Tema community one, where the school's Adolescent health club in collaboration with the Tema Health Directorate undertook a health screening exercise.

During the exercise students and some members of the public had their eyes tested for defects, breasts examined for early signs of breast cancer whilst others were tested for the Human Immuno Virus.

The Tema Metropolitan Director of Health, Dr John B.K. Yabani, in an address urged stakeholders to join efforts to eradicate teenage pregnancy in the area.

This he said could be done through putting up more centres in the communities to create awareness and provide adolescent health services.

Christiana Fianu, Adolescent Health Club President of OLAMS, called on parents and elders to help groom and socialise adolescents in order to minimise deviant behaviour.

The Assembly Man for Kwesi Plange Electoral Area, Alhassan Issa, called on Parents and teachers to educate adolescents about the dangers of drugs such as Indian hemp, heroin and tramadol so that they do not indulge in it.