Ghana: Workshop for Agric, Sanitation, Water Experts Held in Accra.

Experts in Agriculture, Renewable Energy Water, Sanitation and Hygiene on Friday held a day's workshop in Accra to deliberate on the mobilisation of influential stakeholders for an inclusive approach to addressing high malnutrition and post-harvest loss in farming.

Organised by the Netherlands Development Organisation under the Voice for Change Partnership, an evidence based advocacy programme funded by the Dutch government and the International Food and Policy Research Institute, an international Agricultural Research Centre, the workshop was aimed at finding founded to improve the understanding on national agricultural and food policies.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) in a speech read on his behalf said, the Dutch Strategic Partnership, had prospects which regularly attracted the attention of government.

According to him, acres that were of concern to the government include food security, nutrition, access to sustainable energy service, access to sanitation, hygiene facilities and the novel Planting for Food and Jobs which exemplified government's commitment to the sector.

"Planting for Food and Jobs which is aimed at making food secure, improve nutritional status, reducing post-harvest loses and to create employment is one of government's commitment.

"The Ministry of Food and Agriculture is eager to explore any collaboration that will lead to increased agricultural productivity, mitigation of impact of climate change and readiness to collaborate in generating evidence to guide development and implementation of policies.

"Increasing productivity, mitigating impact of climate change, avoiding devastating consequence of malnutrition and integrated approach of linking agriculture to energy, sanitation and water are to improve living standards," Mr Akoto said.

The Country Director for SNV, Ghana, Harm Duiker, observed that most districts operated in sanitation, hygiene, nutrition and post-harvest loss prevention interventions had been integrated into medium-term development plans of the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies.

"We find it crucial since the first step to realising service delivery begins with planning, as we continue to follow up on ensuring they reflect in their annual plans to explore potential funding opportunities to support execution of plans," he stressed.

Mr Eric Banye, the Country Programme Coordinator of SNV, Ghana, urged the citizenry to embrace change that would lead to socioeconomic development.