Ghana: CEO Supports W/Regional Police Command

Sekondi — Mr Nene Kubi presenting a fire extinguisher to DCOP Dejoe . On his left is the Western Regional Fire Officer ACFO James Quao

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of C7 Logistics Limited, a Takoradi-based logistics company, Mr Frank Nene A. Kubi, has donated 45 fire extinguishers and 40 reflectors, worth Gh¢15,000.00, to the Western Regional Police Command.

Mr Kubi also ensured the installation of the equipment at Regional Police Headquarters, Sekondi District and the Sekondi barracks, at his own cost.

Additionally, he has installed a panic alarm system at the Sekondi District Police Command.

Presenting the fire extinguishers and reflectors, Mr Kubi explained that the donation was to help the police protect themselves and their facilities whiles they provide security to the public.

He said the company would soon extend its supports to police stations in other districts within the region because "the government alone cannot provide everything for the service".

The Western Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe, commended the CEO for the gesture.

He said, although the main function of the police was to protect life and property "we also need to first protect our lives."

DCOP Dejoe appealed to other companies to emulate C7 Logistics' and assist the police to deliver on its mandate.

Later, the Regional Fire Officer, ACFO James Quao, led his staff to educate the police on how to maintain and use of the fire extinguishers.