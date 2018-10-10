Ghana: Baah Danso Targets Swag Female Ping Pong Gong

Pride of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) table tennis prodigy, Cecilia Baah Danso is hopeful of winning the 2018 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) female Table Tennis Player of the Year award after what she felt had a very successful and eventful season.

She was among the award winners at the recently held Women in Sports Association (WISA) Achievers awards at the Accra Sports Stadium.

But her main target now is the prestigious SWAG award which to her surprise has delayed in coming, having dominated the female ping pong scene for a while.

"I feel neglected and sidestepped sometimes especially when my exploits are obvious and visible to SWAG. I am convinced that I am the best in the country and have been very consistent among the top four for the past six years," Baah Danso said in a chat.

Having solely been selected in the female division to represent Ghana at the Africa Top 16 held in Nairobi, Kenya, she qualified to 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia where she placed ninth overall.

With SWAG failing to name an award for female table tennis star in 2017 when she felt she did enough to merit it, Baah Danso believes that 2018 would be her crowning moment.

She recalls winning the best player award at a tournament in Lebanon between nations serving at the United Nations Peace Keeping and she still feels that pride and honour to serve the nation.

"I believe this is my year because I am the only Ghanaian recognised in the top 16 on the continent and ninth best on the Commonwealth and receiving a prize (WISA Achievers awards) from the SWAG President is rewarding to me. It would serve as a reminder to the association (SWAG), not to leave the female table tennis player out at the next awards".

Despite the feeling of being the best in the country, Baah Danso believes there are equally very good and talented table tennis players out there capable of challenging her and in the end bring the best out of them.

She was grateful to WISA for the recognition as the Best Female Table Tennis Player for the Year 2017/2018.

"It hasn't been easy but God made it possible. I appreciate this and I hope this will open many gates of opportunities for me as a player to win more laurels and project the image of my country."