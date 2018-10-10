9 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 16 Akatsi South Communities Embrace Sanitation Programme

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alberto Mario Noretti

Akatsi — A TOTAL of 236 households in 16 communities in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region are now Open Defection Free (ODF).

Each of the households has a decent toilet since they embraced the Community Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) in October 2016, with UNICEF as donor partners.

This was largely realised through communal labour in the communities.

"We are triggering 10 more communities to follow suit in this quarter of the year," said Mr Nat Dzadey, the District Coordinating Director (DCD).

He disclosed these when Mr Emmanuel Addae, UNICEF Communications Director and a team of journalists from Ho paid a courtesy call on him, prior to a tour of some ODF communities in the district last week.

Mr Dzadey explained that ODF efforts in the district were not totally donor-supported, saying the assembly provided logistics in the form of transport, supervision and monitoring as well as education campaigns towards their success.

"The project is demand-driven, so if we succeed in the 10 additional communities, we will continue to other communities as well", he added.

The DCD maintained that by the vigorous sanitation efforts of the assembly and the people of the area, the Akatsi South District was now leading the CLTS national and regional league tables.

Meanwhile, Mr Dzadey stated that the assembly was implementing its sanitation bylaws without comprise.

He said that four people were prosecuted this year for committing various sanitation offences in the district which had a total of 206 communities.

Responding, Mr Addae commended the assembly for committing great zeal and resources to the sanitation crusade.

He lauded the people of the ODF communities for their self-help spirit and said that "we need a new norm of using toilets at home".

Ghana

Electricity - Power Line Connects Burkina Faso to Ghana

Bilateral cooperation was in the limelight over the weekend in West Africa when Presidents Roch Marc Christian… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.