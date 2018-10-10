Sudan: Three West Darfur Schoolgirls Raped

Murnei — Three basic school students were raped near Murnei in West Darfur on Saturday. One suspect has been detained. A witness told Radio Dabanga that a number of people believed to be herders attacked three girls aged 9, 12, and 14, while they were collecting firewood at Aishbara area west of Murnei and repeatedly raped them.
The witness said that one of the girls was taken to El Geneina hospital for treatment. A local rescue team managed to detain one of the alleged perpetrators and reported the incident to the police of Murnei.