Sudan: Three West Darfur Schoolgirls Raped

The Sudan Call, a coalition of opposition parties and armed movements, has launched a campaign to counter proposed… Read more »

The witness said that one of the girls was taken to El Geneina hospital for treatment. A local rescue team managed to detain one of the alleged perpetrators and reported the incident to the police of Murnei.

Murnei — Three basic school students were raped near Murnei in West Darfur on Saturday. One suspect has been detained. A witness told Radio Dabanga that a number of people believed to be herders attacked three girls aged 9, 12, and 14, while they were collecting firewood at Aishbara area west of Murnei and repeatedly raped them.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.