Africa: Statement of the Chairperson of the Commission On the Elections in Cameroon

press release

Statement of the Chairperson of the Commission on the elections in Cameroon

Addis Ababa, 9 October 2018: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is closely following developments in Cameroon, after the presidential election of 7 October 2018.

The Chairperson underlines the need for all political stakeholders to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any statement or action that could heighten tensions. Any claim relating to the electoral process should be handled through the existing legal mechanisms.

The African Union Commission has dispatched both long and short terms observers. A preliminary statement on the conduct of the polls and the extent to which they complied with the African Union normative framework on democratic elections will be issued shortly.