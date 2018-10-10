Lesotho: The Chinese Embassy in Lesotho Holds Reception in Celebration of 69th Anniversary of Founding of the People's Republic of China

Mr. Song Changqing indicated in his remarks that 69 years ago, the Chinese people, having gone through more than 100 years of hard struggle, finally witnessed the rebirth of their nation and embarked on a glorious journey for dignity, prosperity and strength. Looking back the 69 years since the founding of the People's Republic, especially the 40 years of Reform and Opening-up, the fundamental reason for China's achievements is that China has found a development path suited to her own national conditions, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China.

Mr. Song Changqing said that the year 2018 is a big and fruitful year, for both China-Africa and China-Lesotho relations. On September 3rd and 4th, the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) was convened and has revealed to the world the strong political will of China and Africa forgoing ahead through win-win cooperation. The Eight Major Initiatives announced by President Xi Jingping take into consideration of the present status of Africa's development and actual needs of Africa, reflecting China's sincerity and political will in supporting the development of Africa. The Right Honorable Prime Minister of Lesotho Dr. Motsoahae Thomas Thabane attended the Beijing Summit and also paid an official bilateral visit to China. He met with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang and had extensive discussions on further deepening the China-Lesotho relations. There is no doubt that this visit will uplift the China-Lesotho cooperation to a new level.

Mr. Song Changqing pointed out that although separated by vast oceans and different in national conditions, China and Lesotho are good friends, brothers and partners who treat each other with sincerity, amity and mutual respect. China never imposes its own will or makes empty promises in its cooperation with Lesotho, and emphasizes on improving Lesotho's infrastructure and enhancing Lesotho's ability in self-reliant and sustainable development, and has made substantial contribution to Lesotho's economic and social development. The Chinese side wishes to continue to work hand in hand with the Lesotho government and friends from all walks of life, to fully implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit and strengthen the bilateral cooperation for more achievements, thus turning on a new chapter for China-Lesotho relations.

On behalf of the government and people of Lesotho, Hon. Majoro extended sincere felicitations to the government and people of China, as well as the entire Chinese community living in Lesotho, and sang high praise for the remarkable achievement made by the Chinese government and people since the founding of the People's Republic of China. He expressed that since the resumption of diplomatic relations between Lesotho and China, the bilateral friendship and cooperation in all areas have been increasing. China has over the years proven not only to be a strategic partner to Lesotho but also a friend indeed. The Lesotho side welcomes the Eight Major Initiatives announced by President Xi Jingping at the Beijing Summit of FOCAC, and will join efforts with the Chinese side to implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit in Lesotho. Hon. Majoro wished that the Lesotho-China all-weather friendship will continue benefit the two countries and their people.

At the reception a choir from the Confucius Classroom of Machabeng College sang the Nation Anthems of China and Lesotho as well as a Chinese song the Nation and Family and a Lesotho local song. An introductory video of China-Africa cooperation was also screened. A warm and amicable atmosphere permeated the reception, with guests extending their congratulations and wishing the best for China-Lesotho friendly cooperation. The reception was reported by LTV, LENA as well as mainstream radios and newspapers.