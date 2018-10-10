Kenya: World Record-Thirsty Brigid Kosgei Returns From Chicago

New Chicago Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei has warned her rivals she's just getting started after winning her first World Marathon Majors title on Sunday.

Kosgei atoned for her second place finish last year to win the Chicago Marathon in personal best of 2 hour, 18 minutes and 35 seconds.

The Honolulu Marathon champion, who had finished at London Marathon in April in another personal best of 2:20:13, broke away with a huge lead near the end of the race, outpacing her closest competitor, Ethiopia's Roza Dereje for victory.

Kosgei appeared to enjoy the rains as she put behind her loss to Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba last year to win with the sixth fastest time ever in the Windy City race.

Speaking after touching down at the Eldoret International Airport at 8am on Wednesday, Kosgei said the Chicago race has boosted her confidence going into future competitions.

The Kapsait-based athlete was welcomed by her husband Mathew Kosgei, her two kids - Brian Kibet and Faith Chepchumba - plus friends and other relatives before taking a sip of 'mursik'.

"I did my preparations well for the race but it was tough because of the rains. The athletes we were competing with were good and they gave me a hard time but I was prepared to tackle them," said Kosgei, who was accompanied by former two-time world marathon champion Abel Kirui and former Chicago Marathon winner Florence Kiplagat.

Kiplagat finished fourth in Chicago in 2:26:08 as Ethiopia's Shure Demise (2:22:15) claimed the last podium place.

Kosgei said she will now take a break before starting preparations for the next race, but revealed she won't defend her Honolulu Marathon title this year.

"I'm dedicating this victory to my husband who has been there for me during my training. He has been very supportive," added Kosgei.

Kosgei's coach Erick Kimaiyo, a former Honolulu Marathon champion, said their next target will be to lower the women's World Record next year.

"Kosgei did a good job despite the rains that were pounding during the race. I want to start preparing her to attempt a world record in the next season. I know she can lower it," said Kimaiyo.

Kosgei started this season with a seventh-place finish in Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in February before finishing second behind Vivian Cheruiyot in London Marathon in April.

"I want to congratulate my friend Kosgei on her victory. It was not my day. I will be doing more road races as part of my preparations for next season," said Kiplagat.

Abel Kirui, who finished seventh in the men's race that was won by Briton Mo Farah, said he developed a hip problem during the race which forced him to slow down after the 32km mark.