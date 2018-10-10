Kenya: Shame of Empty Promises Made to Harambee Stars Coaches

"For the past four months I have gone without salary and other allowances whereas the KFF officials are adamant and issuing false press reports that they owe me no cent." These were the words of the late Reinhardt Fabisch back in June 2001 as he served the Kenya Football Federation (KFF) with a 10-day resignation notice owing to what he termed as "unbearable working conditions."

"Besides, I have been forced to dig deeper into my pockets for my upkeep and that of the players and other members of the technical bench who have too continued to suffer," added the German, who was in charge of the national football team, Harambee Stars, then.

Fast forward and 17 years later, and it's a case of same script, different cast as yet another foreign coach Sebastien Migne finds himself in a similar situation with local football authorities after not receiving his pay for the last three months.

In fact, the Frenchman -- just like the late Fabisch -- has given FKF a similar ultimatum and has threatened to quit if he shall not have received his dues by October 15.

Appointed in May to take over from Belgian Paul Put, Migne has an impressive record of five wins and three losses in the eight matches he has been in-charge.

After beating Ghana last month, the 45-year-old surprisingly cut an exasperated figure in his post-match address where he reiterated that "Kenya was not on the same level as Ghana" and called for respect and professionalism for the national team.

"There is an element of respect for this team that is missing. During this week, I saw Cameroon have a training session in this field (Kasarani) and we were not accorded the same courtesy. We were relegated to training at (the Kenya School of) Monetary Studies. It's not possible to work like that if we want to achieve at a high level, we are very far from this," fumed Migne.

Unfortunately, foreign coaches continue to find it difficult to work in Kenya though most readily admit that Kenya has rich footballing talent and is indeed a sleeping giant.

In 2006, Bernard Lama left his post as head coach after only one match in charge.

Lama, a former French national team goalkeeper, was angered by the fact that KFF was dragging its feet over the signing of a formal contract. He also demanded that the coaching staff and the entire national technical bench be paid their dues in good time.

Three years later during Mohammed Hatimy's reign as Football Kenya Limited (FKL) chairman, Antoine Hey rubbed shoulders the wrong way with local clubs over availability of local based players for national team duty.

He introduced the infamous commitment letters. Hey asked all players to carry commitment letters signed by their club chairmen when they return to camp failure to which they would be dropped.

The German coach deserted the team after only 10 months when the country's football governing body called two players into camp against his authority. Since then, he kept away from the team, prompting his assistant Twahir Muhiddin to take charge of the team.

"We have to run the national team as one and we cannot entertain some things if we want to progress," said Hey.

Former France coach, the late Henri Michel also had a short stint at the national team in 2012 that lasted only four months after falling out with authorities for allegedly failing to lead the team at the 2012 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

In a quick rejoinder, Michel, through a letter submitted to the French embassy, cleared the air over his premature departure.

"To cut short all the interpretations based on misinformation recently published in the Kenyan press, I would like to clarify that I could not find an amicable agreement within the deadlines regarding my compliance with several provisions of the contract," read a part of the letter.

Still under Sam Nyamweya, Algerian-born Belgian Adel Amrouche was sacked under unclear circumstances despite being handed a fresh five-year contract in January 2014.

His replacement, Bobby Williamson, was also replaced in a huff when Nick Mwendwa took over the reins at FKF from Nyamweya in February 2016.

The pair are currently claiming a combined figure of around Sh100 million as compensation for wrongful dismissal.

From Maina Kariuki, Alfred Sambu, Mohammed Hatimy, Sam Nyamweya and now Nick Mwendwa; the more things change at the federation the more they remain the same.

A common bait in all contracts that the federation has entered with foreign coaches has been the government's commitment to pay the salaries of the technical bench yet in all instances this has not been fulfilled with Migne being the latest victim.

The Ministry of Sports is yet to pay Migne a dime since May. A source that spoke to Nation Sport on condition of anonymity confided that the coach has only received two month's salary which was paid by Mwendwa himself.

"If we meet our obligation, I think he is happy and motivated to succeed with this team. As an individual, if you've not been paid for three months, how do you feel?" posed Mwendwa in a presser last week Friday.

The harsh reality is that Kenya could be hunting for a new coach as soon as October 16 if Migne's due are not settled and this may jeopardise Kenya's chances of making a return to the Cup of Nations.

To put it into perspective, Stars have two crucial back-to-back qualifiers against Ethiopia that could determine their chances of qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

The first leg will be played on Wednesday in Bahir Dar with the return leg slated for Sunday in Nairobi.

Kenya revived their chances of returning to the continental showpiece with the historic 1-0 win over the Black Stars on September 8 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

They lie second in the group F with three points.

All teams in the group are level on three points.

However, four-time African champions Ghana lead the group on goal difference, while Sierra Leone and Walya Antelopes are third and fourth respectively.

Two teams will qualify for the finals scheduled for June next year.

It has been 15 years since Kenya's last Afcon appearance, but with another change at the helm looming in less than a year, the future looks bleak.

The 2019 edition could just be another case of so close yet so far.