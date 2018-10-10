Sierra Leone: Mother Granted Le30 Million Bail for Child Cruelty

One Margret Kabia, 35, a businesswoman, was yesterday granted bail by Magistrate Abdul Sheriff, presiding at the Freetown Magistrates' Court No.7, for alleged child cruelty.

According to the police file, the accused burnt the hands of her 7-year-old daughter because the latter lost Le2,000 while on her to purchase mobile recharge unit.

The accused person is before the court on one count of Child Cruelty contrary to Section 4(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Children Act Cap 31 of the laws of Sierra Leone 1960.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 8345 Sesay G, alleges that the accused person on Tuesday, 7th August 2018, at Kissy in Freetown, assaulted Samuella Memunatu Dumbuya in a manner likely to cause her unnecessary suffering.

In her testimony, Detective Sergeant 9566 Kamara R., attached to the Family Support Unit (FSU) at Kissy Police Station, said she knew the accused in the matter and recalled the date in question.

She said that while on duty at the station, a matter of child cruelty was reported against the accused person and that it was allocated to her for further investigations.

The witness told the court that she issued a medical request form to the victim for examination while statement was obtained from her.

"On the 8th August 2018 I obtained statement from the accused person and it was witnessed by DPC 11417 Kamara Z, while I signed as the recorder," she said.

She said that on the 17th September 2018, the accused person was charged with the offense of child cruelty.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Bangura granted bail to the accused in the sum of Le30 million, one surety and two passport photos, adding that the surety must be a Freetown resident who should produce his national identity card to the Master and Registrar.

The matter was adjourned to Thursday, 11th October.