9 October 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Lack of Evidence - Court Discharges President Bio's Impersonators

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Principal Magistrate of Freetown Magistrates' Court No.1, Mr. Santigie Ibrahim Sorie Bangura, yesterday discharged three accused persons who were in his court for preliminary investigation for the offence of impersonating President Julius Maada Bio.

The magistrate discharged the matter for lack of sufficient evidence.

The accused persons - Mohamed Osman Sesay, Alhaji Issa Mansaray, Lamin Sorie Sesay and Osman Sesay (now deceased) - were charged with two counts of conspiracy to defraud and impersonation contrary to the Laws of Sierra Leone.

According to Police Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ibrahim Mansaray, all accused persons on Thursday, 12th July 2018, in Freetown, conspired with unknown individuals to defraud one David Chambers, pretending to be President of Sierra Leone.

The prosecution had also alleged that on the same date and place, the accused persons defrauded the said David Chambers through telephone communication with sim numbers 088030296/076889577, pretending to be President Julius Maada Bio and his Personal Assistant Abdulai Sesay respectively.

While discharging the matter, Magistrate Bangura said it was the responsibility of the prosecution to prove their case when a matter is charged to court.

He said all the evidence led in court was not enough to warrant the committal of the matter to the High Court for trial, hence he was left with no option but to discharge the men.

