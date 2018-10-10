10 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President João Lourenço Ends Visit to China On Wednesday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Beijing — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, is ending this Wednesday his state visit to China, after holding top level contacts with the Chinese political authorities and entrepreneurs, which culminated with the signing of several co-operation agreements.

After being received by the Chinese Premier, Li Keqiang, and by the chairman of the Permanent Committee of the National People's Congress (China's parliament), Li Zhanshu, and also after participating in the official talks attended by the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, the Angolan Head of State is visiting this Wednesday the Huawei firm research centre.

Huawei is the world's third greatest maker of smartphones, after Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc.

Based in Shenzhen City, Huawei company's profit has risen to 47.5 billion yuans in 2017.

The Chinese multinational has recently announced that it intends to install in the near future, in Angola, a reference technological centre for the assembling of smartphones, computers and other equipment.

The Angolan Head of State is due back in the country on Thursday.

Angola

Govt Secures U.S.$2 Billion Loan From China

The republics of Angola and China signed last Tuesday, in Beijing, signed an agreement that outlines a financing from… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.