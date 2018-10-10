Angola: President João Lourenço Ends Visit to China On Wednesday

Beijing — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, is ending this Wednesday his state visit to China, after holding top level contacts with the Chinese political authorities and entrepreneurs, which culminated with the signing of several co-operation agreements.

After being received by the Chinese Premier, Li Keqiang, and by the chairman of the Permanent Committee of the National People's Congress (China's parliament), Li Zhanshu, and also after participating in the official talks attended by the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, the Angolan Head of State is visiting this Wednesday the Huawei firm research centre.

Huawei is the world's third greatest maker of smartphones, after Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc.

Based in Shenzhen City, Huawei company's profit has risen to 47.5 billion yuans in 2017.

The Chinese multinational has recently announced that it intends to install in the near future, in Angola, a reference technological centre for the assembling of smartphones, computers and other equipment.

The Angolan Head of State is due back in the country on Thursday.