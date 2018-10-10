10 October 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: First Confirmed West Nile Virus Case in Djerba

Tunis/Tunisia — The first confirmed case of West Nile virus has been recorded in Djerba. A young girl had been suspected of being infected with the virus for over two weeks and had thereafter confirmed on October 9, Regional Health Director in Medenine Jameleffine Hamdi told TAP.

The patient was kept in the regional hospital of Djerba Houmt Souk for over two weeks then transferred to the Fattouma Bourguiba teaching hospital in Monastir to receive the necessary care.

This case is isolated and should not spread panic, the official affirmed, calling on the citizens to support the municipalities' efforts in combating mosquitoes which carry the virus, by notably to ensuring cleanliness.

