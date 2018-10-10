Liberia: Citizens Help MCC

The Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) on Saturday joined residents of over Twenty (20) communities to embark on a vigorous clean up exercise. The cleanup exercise is part of the Monrovia City government regular first Saturday cleanup initiative named and styled "Weah for Clean City First Saturday Cleanup Campaign".

Those Communities included Island, Topoe Village, Stephen Tolbert, Budget Bureau and Capitol Hill.

Others are Ducor, Benson Street, communities in Sinkor, Broad Street amongst others.

Those communities are also part of MCC's waste management three targeted regions; Northern, Central and Southern Regions.

Staff from various departments including City Police Officers were dispatched in various communities to join community dwellers in cleaning their respective communities.

City Police Officers were involved with the implementation of the city ordinances targeting those illegally opening garage on the main roads with no sidewalls for pedestrians.

Business owners who were reneging on closing their businesses were also targeted with the immediate seizure of their goods, something which warrants fine.

Residents of the over Twenty (20) communities lauded the Monrovia City Corporation for always prioritizing the first Saturday cleanup initiative which demands that citizens stay at their respective homes to clean their homes .

They noted that the full implementation of the city ordinances should be cardinal if the city government is to uphold laws governing the city void of biases .

The City Government has meanwhile commended residents within the city limit of Monrovia for always observing the first Saturday initiative .

The City Government noted that if Liberia is to improve, citizens should be respecters of the laws.

The City Government of Monrovia has promised to continuously work with residents of Monrovia in order to keep the city clean, green and safe.