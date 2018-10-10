Mauritius Grand Challenges Focused On Enhancing Quality of Life

press release

The Grand Challenges initiative for the Republic of Mauritius geared towards contributing to the socioeconomic development of the country was the main theme of a workshop which was held yesterday at Cyber Tower 1 in Ebène Cyber-city.

The one-day workshop was organised by the Mauritius Research Council against the backdrop of the numerous challenges which act as barriers in the process of social and economic development of the country. The objective of the Grand Challenges is to encourage the population, including members of the Mauritian diaspora, to submit innovative ideas that can bring about improvements in the quality of life of the citizens.

In her address at the launching ceremony, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Technology, Communication and Innovation, (Dr) Mrs R. Y. Moorghen, pointed out that the prime thrust of Government is to build a strong framework where there is progress and sustainability.

While lauding the Grand Challenges, Dr Moorghen, stated this initiative is a critical step towards driving the economic growth rate to a higher level. Thus, it will eventually have a positive impact on the overall quality of life of citizens, she emphasised. This initiative is an attempt to contribute towards the development of Mauritius and put in place a mechanism for the timely identification and resolution of the great challenges for our country, she added.

A total of 315 ideas/proposals has been submitted through the Grand Challenges website (https://grandchallengesmauritius.com), under 15 different thematic areas. The Grand Challenges workshop brainstormed on and prioritised the ideas/proposals list that could be transformed into full-fledged viable projects.

Concept of Grand Challenges

The concept of Grand Challenges has been used in a number of countries across the globe to address very pertinent national issues that, if left unattended, could lead to detrimental effects.

The purpose of coming up with Grand Challenges is to identify and support clear priorities for coordinated research and innovation efforts with a view to addressing important development problems through collaboration and joint leadership. The ultimate objective is to identify innovative ideas to promote social and economic development of the country by enhancing the quality of life of the people.