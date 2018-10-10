Rwanda: More Rwigara Tobacco Factory Stock Auctioned

The Rwanda Revenue Authority on Wednesday sold off stock owned by the embattled Rwigara family's tobacco factory.

The taxman is seeking to recover over Rwf5 billion ($6.9 million) it says it is owed in taxes.

In March and June auctions of machinery, equipment and stock belonging to the Premier Tobacco Company, the RRA raised over $2.5 million.

There are not details yet of how much was raised at Wednesday's sale.

The family alleges that their woes with the revenue authority are politically motivated, partly due to the decision by Diane Rwigara, the eldest daughter, to contest for the presidency in the August 2017 vote.

They also question the circumstances in which their father, Kigali tycoon Assinapol Rwigara died. Mr Rwigara died in a road accident in 2015 but the family suspects foul play.

Diane's bid was unsuccessful after she was disqualified and charged with forgery and inciting insurrection. Her mother, Adeline Rwigara is also facing charges of inciting insurrection and promoting sectarianism.

The two have been in jail since September last year. Their bail ruling is set for October 5.