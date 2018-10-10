4 October 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Rwanda: More Rwigara Tobacco Factory Stock Auctioned

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ivan R. Mugisha

The Rwanda Revenue Authority on Wednesday sold off stock owned by the embattled Rwigara family's tobacco factory.

The taxman is seeking to recover over Rwf5 billion ($6.9 million) it says it is owed in taxes.

In March and June auctions of machinery, equipment and stock belonging to the Premier Tobacco Company, the RRA raised over $2.5 million.

There are not details yet of how much was raised at Wednesday's sale.

The family alleges that their woes with the revenue authority are politically motivated, partly due to the decision by Diane Rwigara, the eldest daughter, to contest for the presidency in the August 2017 vote.

They also question the circumstances in which their father, Kigali tycoon Assinapol Rwigara died. Mr Rwigara died in a road accident in 2015 but the family suspects foul play.

Diane's bid was unsuccessful after she was disqualified and charged with forgery and inciting insurrection. Her mother, Adeline Rwigara is also facing charges of inciting insurrection and promoting sectarianism.

The two have been in jail since September last year. Their bail ruling is set for October 5.

Rwanda

Relief as Cassava, Banana Prices Fall

Following widespread concerns over rising prices of Irish potatoes owing to shortages, a drop of prices in the cassava… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.