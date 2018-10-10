10 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenyans Tease Moral Cop Mutua to Demolish 'Penis-Like' KICC

Photo: Jorge Láscar/Flickr
The Kenyatta International Convention Centre.
By Chad Kitundu

Kenyans online are throwing unflattering banter at the CEO of Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Ezekiel Mutua, to demolish the iconic Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) after it's designer revealed that he was inspired by a donkey's erect penis.

Mr David Mutiso, made the startling revelation in a recent interview with Citizen TV, while also recounting how then President the late Jomo Kenyatta kept revising the initial sketches in order to have more floors.

Designed in 1968, eventually the architects ended up with the iconic design of the building that was for the longest time the country's tallest building.

Dr Mutua is Kenya's self-styled the chief moral police, which explains why Kenyan's have been camping on his timeline, poking fun at him to go ahead and 'pull down the building' for infringing on Kenya's morality.

Hey @EzekielMutua the moral police, have you heard what inspired KICC?

-- Japhe 🇰🇪 Fx (@japhefx) October 10, 2018

@EzekielMutua No word for you. If you have nothing to say don't say it here. Just take a leave and go on holiday. You will be fine. Get well soon @Marion_Ngari

-- Mwaura Gicharu (@MwauraGicharu) October 10, 2018

Let's wait for what moral cop will say abt this

-- Frankyoya50 (@frankyoya50) October 9, 2018

Ati kii?😂😂😂wapi Ezekiel Mutua aone hiyo ndio building iwe banned?

-- 🇰🇪Edith🇰🇪 (@CheptabKalenjin) October 8, 2018

@EzekielMutua come hear this... haya mambo hayajaanza Leo😂😂😂

-- The World President™ (@pauldaviddavies) October 8, 2018

