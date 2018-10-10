Somalia: Civilians Major Victims of Explosive Violence

Mogadishu — SOME 1 850 people have been killed during explosive violence across the globe last month. A majority of those killed are civilians, who make up 1 066 deaths, or 58 percent of total casualties.

According to the Action on Armed Violence (AOAV), the deaths were recorded from 256 explosions. In Africa, Somalia is the country worst affected by the explosive violence.

At least 54 civilian deaths from explosive violence were reported last month. Of these, 51 were caused by improvised explosive devices.

Across the world's most volatile regions, at least one death or injury from explosive violence was recorded in 22 countries and territories last month.

Somalia, which is under siege from the Islamist Al-Shabaab terror group, was among the worst impacted countries, alongside Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

All countries are under threat from Islamist insurgents.

AOAV, the global organisation opposed to armed conflict, condemned the use of violence against civilians and the use of explosive weapons in populated areas.

"All actors should stop using explosive weapons with wide-area affects where there is likely to be a high concentration of civilians," the organisation stated.