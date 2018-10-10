Somalia: Somali, Foreign Forces Raid On Wanlaweyn Town

SOME 1 850 people have been killed during explosive violence across the globe last month. A majority of those killed are… Read more »

Mo'alim Bilil was reportedly killed in the operation. Mr. Bilal was an Islamic preacher, according to a local resident. It is unclear if Mr. Bilil was suspected to have links with Al Qaeda linked Al-Shabaab group in Somalia.

Somali special forces, along with US troops have carried out a joint raid on Wanlaweyn town. The operation was conducted last night in the town, about 90 km (55 miles) to the northwest of Somali capital Mogadishu. The coalition forces targeted a house inhibited by a well-known elder, whose name has been released as Mo'alim Nour Osman Bilal.

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.