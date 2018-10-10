Somalia: Somali, Foreign Forces Raid On Wanlaweyn Town

Somali special forces, along with US troops have carried out a joint raid on Wanlaweyn town. The operation was conducted last night in the town, about 90 km (55 miles) to the northwest of Somali capital Mogadishu. The coalition forces targeted a house inhibited by a well-known elder, whose name has been released as Mo'alim Nour Osman Bilal.
Mo'alim Bilil was reportedly killed in the operation. Mr. Bilal was an Islamic preacher, according to a local resident. It is unclear if Mr. Bilil was suspected to have links with Al Qaeda linked Al-Shabaab group in Somalia.