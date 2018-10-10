10 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Confirmed - Blitzboks Star Signs for Bulls

The Bulls on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Blitzbok Rosko Specman until the 2020 season while Edgar Marutlulle, Johan Grobbelaar, Divan Rossouw and Franco Naude have recommitted themselves for a further two seasons.

The 29-year-old wing boasts several seasons as a standout member of the Blitzboks where he racked up 138 matches and scored 63 tries for the national sevens team.

The two time World Rugby Sevens series winner is equally experienced in the 15-man game where he represented the Sharks, Pumas and Cheetahs before making his move to Pretoria.

Rossouw, meanwhile, made a name for himself during this year's Super Rugby where the utility back enjoyed a stellar season for the Bulls while Marutlulle's experience will add a lot of value following Adriaan Strauss' retirement from all forms of the game.

Xander Janse van Rensburg, Blue Bulls High Performance Manager, believes that the latest signings bode well for the franchise as they look to prepare for a season where they want to be serious contenders.

"Specman is definitely a quality signing for us and we look forward to his contributions at Loftus Versfeld as we start our preparations for next season. His experience and x-factor will be invaluable and we are excited to see him making his mark in blue. He however now has a vital role to still play for the Blitzboks and we wish him well there and look forward to welcoming him in January 2019," said Janse van Rensburg.

"We are also pleased that the players already in our system are opting to recommit, this shows their belief in remaining part of the Bulls family. Their contributions are pivotal in building a strong squad as we have to find the balance between experience and tomorrow's stars.

"With our depth, experience and quality I do believe we have what it takes to be title contenders."

Janse van Rensburg added that the BBCo are in advanced stages of negotiations with several high-profile players that will add calibre to the Bulls and Blue Bulls, with the announcement of further signings to be made in due course.

