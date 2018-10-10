Nigeria: No Place for You in Ekiti APC, Party Tells Fayose, Governor Denies Any Move

Ado-Ekiti — Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Paul Omotoso, and chairmen of all wards in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Council of the state and those in 13 wards of Ado-Ekiti Constituency of Governor Ayodele Fayose have told the governor to forget any plan to dump Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join APC.

He instead asked him to clear himself of alleged criminal cases hanging on his neck.

The party said that it based the warning on the heels of reports that Fayose had concluded plan to dump PDP to join APC.

In a statement, Omotoso said: "APC is a political party bounded by common ideals of integrity, openness, discipline and commitment to common goal of progressive governance, which Fayose does not possess or believe in as can be seen from his style of politics and governance.

"Fayose over the years abused, disrespected and openly denigrated President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of our party who is also the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

"Fayose is coming to destroy our party and ensure President Buhari does not get a second term in 2019 and we won't allow his evil plan to materialize."

Omotoso, who vowed that on no account would Fayose be admitted into the APC, advised him to look elsewhere for a political party that he will destroy after destroying three national political parties when he found it difficult to control them.

Besides, the Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Ade Ajayi, has advised the outgoing governor to conclude his court cases on alleged crimes be fore contemplating to join APC.

He said: "We will never admit such character to this party and we advise Fayose to play his politics of destruction somewhere else.

Meanwhile, Fayose, while reacting to APC's warning, said: "l will never have anything to do with APC.

So, for the party's leaders to be saying that Fayose is coming to APC amounts to unnecessary dissipation of their energy."