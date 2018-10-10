Nigeria: Oyo Agric Summit to Bridge Gap Among Value-Chain Operators

Oyo State government has said that its agriculture investment summit is expected to bridge the gap among farmers, agric producers, agro-allied industries, research institutes, government, agricultural banks and private companies.

Scheduled for Thursday and Friday October 11 and 12, 2018, the summit has the theme: "Transforming Oyo State's Agriculture and Agro -Allied Industry: Private Sector Participation".

The venue of the maiden agriculture summit, which has over 10 Keynotes Speakers/Panelists, 35 exhibitors, 300 delegates and over 2000 visitors, is the Conference Centre, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Oyo Road, Ibadan.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Natural Resources and Rural Development, Prince Oyewole Oyewumi said that the state's Agriculture summit became imperative in order to bridge the gap among farmers, Agric. Producers, Agro-allied industries, research institutes, government, agricultural banks and private companies.

He explained that Oyo State Agriculture Investment Summit (OYSAIS) is collaboration between the Oyo State Government and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA).

Oyewumi stated that Oyo State Agriculture Investment Summit (OYSAIS) is aimed to trigger the industrial age of Oyo State Agric-businesses and agro-allied sector, explaining that the summit will complement the efforts of the state government in its Agric Oyo programme, the agricultural land policy and other agriculture programmes to position the state as the food basket of the country.