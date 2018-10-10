Nigeria: Kano Pillars, Katsina United Tango in Lagos As Semifinals Hold Today

Kano Pillars, which at the weekend in Gombe defeated Enyimba of Aba 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the 2019 AITEO Cup, will lock horns with Katsina United in Lagos as the semifinals of the competition hold today.

The second game of the semifinals will pit five-time champions, Enugu Rangers against Nasarawa United at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

In the women's category, Ibom Angels and Edo Queens will meet in Owerri, but the encounter between Bayelsa Queens and champions, Rivers Angels has been put on hold to allow the Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF) Disciplinary Committee treat a protest filed by Sunshine Queens, who accused their quarterfinals conquerors, Rivers Angels of fielding two ineligible players.

The match will now hold on Friday with the winner of the protest meeting Bayelsa Queens at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

The Lagos game, scheduled for the Agege Stadium, pits two teams that confounded pundits to win their respective quarterfinal games.

While Kano Pillars surprisingly defeated Enyimba 4-2 at the Pantani Stadium, Gombe, not many people saw the Katsina United victory over Kwara United coming as the Ilorin side had dominated the Agege centre of the competition in the group stage, earning some awe-inspiring results, including a 5-1 bashing of Abia Warriors.

Pundits fancy Kano Pillars edging the game, though, as the Sai Masu Gida has been the more enterprising of the duo in recent years.

Enugu Rangers are dreaming of winning a trophy they last got in 1983 when they defeated the defunct Ranchers Bees of Kaduna via a penalty shoot out at the National Stadium, Lagos.

First, they have to get Nasarawa United out of the way at the Sani Abacha Stadium. Nasarawa United defeated El-Kanemi Warriors in the last eight.

The NFF yesterday confirmed that the final of the women competition would hold at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa on October 23, while the men's competition will be decided at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State, on October 24.