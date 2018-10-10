10 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Nation May Miss 2030 Food Security Target

By Joke Falaju

Abuja — Increasing cases of flooding, conflicts and climate change are putting in jeopardy efforts by the Federal Government to achieve zero hunger by 2030, the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) has warned.

The FAO Country Representative, Ambassador Suffyan Koroma, who spoke during a rally to celebrate the 2018 World Food Day in Abuja, harped on the need for the country to intensify efforts towards achieving realistic food sufficiency targets.

He emphasised that government should improve on managing floods, conflicts, diseases and pest control to meet its food needs.

In his remarks, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, stressed the possibility of a zero hunger world by 2030.

