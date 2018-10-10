Ghana: Gja to Implement New Insurance Scheme

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is to commence a registration tour of members under its new insurance scheme, to be operated by SAHAM Life Insurance Ghana Limited (SLIG) on October 15 this year.

A statement signed and issued by Linda Asante-Agyei, vice president of GJA, in Accra yesterday, said members at the Ghana News Agency would begin the exercise.

Members at the Graphic Communications Group Limited would be registered on October 16 while the New Times Corporation and Ghana Broadcasting Corporation would have their turn on October 17 and 18 respectively, the statement noted.

It added that dates for the private media houses and for freelancers would be announced in due course.

The statement said that the Insurance Policy which was to be known as GJA "Assured Group Welfare Policy" was meant for members in good standing.

The policy would cover the areas of hospitalisation, funeral, marriage and child birth for its members.

The statement said a team comprising members of the association's national executive and officials of SLIG will be part of the tour.