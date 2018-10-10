Ghana: Manyoro Chief Urges Unity Among Subjects

The newly enskinned chief of Manyoro in the Kasena-Nakana East Municipality in the Upper East Region, Pe Dr Pakweah Atudiwe Atupare Manchi III has advised indigenes of the area to unite and assiduously seek for its development.

He further entreated the kingmakers of Manyoro to bury their individual differences, indicating that unity and development were bed-fellows.

Pe Dr Manchi III, who is a law lecturer at the University of Ghana, gave the advice yesterday at a ceremony in Accra where he was formally introduced to members of Manyara Associations in Accra, Takoradi and other parts of the southern sector.

The programme chaired by a retired Superintendent of the Ghana Police Service, James Apuri, was witnessed by the Member of Parliament for Chiana-Paga constituency, Mr Rudolf Amenga-Etego, Chief of Chebeli in Burkina Faso, Chief Alhaji Anebawu Mohammed and other chiefs from various traditional areas across the country.

The various Manyara Associations from the various parts of the country presented the newly enskinned chief with gifts such as smock and rams.

Pe Dr Manchi III was enskinned two months ago and succeeds his late father Atupare Manchi II.

In his address, Pe Dr Manchi III, said he would work with all the kingmakers including those who stood against his enskinment to facilitate the development of the town.

He said his intention of accepting to become the chief was not to take revenge but work with all stakeholders to address the development and infrastructure challenges facing Manyoro.

The Member of Parliament for Chiana-Paga constituency, Amenga-Etego indicated that Manyoro had gotten a development-oriented and a legal luminary as a chief therefore stakeholders should support him to achieve his dreams for the town.

He appealed to Pe Dr Manchi III to use his new position and influence to push for the creation of an Upper Chamber for Chiefs in Parliament such as the House of Lords in the United Kingdom.

Mr Amenga-Etego averred that the 1992 Constitution has barred chiefs from dabbling in partisan politics and therefore there was the need to create room for chiefs to play active role in the development of the country.

Mr Apuri in his remarks said Manyoro was a developing community but lacked many amenities.

He said statistics indicated that Manyoro had the highest Junior High School enrolment in the Kasena-Nankana East Municipality, but did not have a Senior High School to absorb the high number of JHS graduates.

"Pe, now you are our father; with your enskinment you are now in a better position to do more to galvanised our people in the Diaspora to support your development agenda.

We are all aware of your vision for developing our town. We are ready and willing to stand by you to achieve this vision," Mr Apuri said.

He entreated the new chief to use his good office to complete an irrigation dam project that was initiated in Manyoro some years ago.