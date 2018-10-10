Ghana: Times Correspondent Receives Award

The New Times Corporation's Eastern Regional Correspondent, Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman has received an award from the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) at a soiree and awards ceremony held for journalists in the region by the university.

Other journalists who were rewarded by the university were Anita Kwapong of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC); KojoAnsah, Starr FM and Neil NiiAmarteyKanarku of Citi FM

The awardees were given a citation and an undisclosed sum of money for their contributions to the development of the university through their good reportage.

The second edition of the award and soiree was aimed at strengthening the cordial relationship between the university and media practitioners in the region.

The Vice Chancellor of KTU, Ms Smile Dzisi commended journalists in the region for their tireless effort in promoting the university through their in-depth reportage.

She indicated that cordial relationship between the media and management of the institution had contributed immensely to its development, making KTU the best Technical University in the country.

Ms Dzisi, while commending the press called for a paradigm shift from the focus of political reportage to a more entrepreneurial reporting.

He said technical and vocational education was the surest way for every developing country to drive industrialisation and stressed the need for the media to shift its attention to the sector.

She said frequent reports on technical and vocational education would encourage more students to pursue these courses to help create more jobs in the non-formal sector.

"For us in KTU, our doors are widely open to journalists to come and profile the technical and vocational department of the institution and bring our institute to the limelight because we believe in entrepreneurship," she said.

For his part, the Eastern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, Maxwell Kudekor said media practitioners in the region would continue to exhibit professionalism and project every activity in the region for the sake of development.

"As journalists, their duty is not to report the positive side only but it is also our mandate to criticise constructively to ensure the right things are done, therefore whenever reportages do not go in your favour, do not see us as enemies", he added.

From: David Kodjo, Koforidua.