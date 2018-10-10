10 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: China - Angola's Finance Minister Reassures Payment to Chinese Creditors

Tagged:

Related Topics

Beijing — Angola's Finance minister, Archer Mangueira, explained on Wednesday in Beijing, that part of the Chinese government?s USD 2 billion financing, will be used to pay debts the government owes to Chinese creditors.

Speaking to the press, following the agreements signed on Tuesday between the Angolan and Chinese governments, the minister said the authorities intend with this credit granted, to make a medium and long-term amortization of the debt.

The credit line is part of the agreement signed by Angola's Finance Ministry and China Development Bank (CDB), in the framework of the visit of the Angolan president, João Lourenço.

Without specifying the interest rate to be applied under the new credit line and payback terms, the Angolan official, said the new financing from China is destined to the execution of projects, which create incomes for the country.

" It will be destined to financing projects that can leverage the productive sector, in such a way that, in a medium and long-term could increase the volume of revenues, mainly of those turned to exportation", underlined the minister.

With this financing, the Angolan government will seek to reduce the pressure on the balance of payments and the debt stock, besides creating new areas to boost economy and spaces for socio-economic development.

According to the minister, there have already been identified several projects to benefit from this new credit line, namely of the construction, energy, water and industry, which are expected to leverage the productive sector, diversify the economy and change the current trajectory of the country's public debt.

Official data from the Angolan government reports that up to September 2018, the country owed China an accumulated debt estimated at USD 23 billion.

Angola and China also signed an agreement that puts an end to double taxation in commercial transactions, which according to the minister, will enable investors from this Asian country to feel more motivated to invest in the country.

Since January this year, the Angolan government carried out measures to improve the country's business environment, focus on strategic fianacial relations with main partners, including China.

Angola

Govt Secures U.S.$2 Billion Loan From China

The republics of Angola and China signed last Tuesday, in Beijing, signed an agreement that outlines a financing from… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.