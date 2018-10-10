10 October 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Nyusi Calls for Mass Turnout

Photo: L Matias/Deutsche Welle
Renamo supporters (file photo).

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday urged all registered voters to go to the polling stations to cast their ballots in the Mozambican municipal elections.

Nyusi was speaking to the nation after he had voted at a polling station in a Maputo secondary school.

"These elections are the results of efforts and sacrifices of all Mozambicans, and so I want to urge all our fellow countrymen to take part in this process which brings value to our Mozambican identity", he said.

Showing his ink-stained finger, Nyusi said "my finger shows that I have exercised my duty as a Mozambican. It's a moment of pride for the head of a state which cyclically ensures that elections are held in Mozambique - for there are examples elsewhere of those who do not facilitate and do not allow the democratic cycle to happen".

Nyusi, like all other voters, had to dip his finger in indelible ink after casting his ballot - a precaution to ensure that nobody can vote more than once.

Former President Armando Guebuza also voted early on Wednesday morning in central Maputo. He too urged a mass turnout "for this is a moment of festivity".

"I feel proud that I have voted", he said, "and I would like to appeal to all those who have not yet voted to do so, because the lower the abstention rate, the better".

Guebuza added that the voting should take peacefully, with no violent incidents. The elections should be "a moment of peaceful co-existence between the various political currents in the county. We should in no way encourage or stimulate violence or activities which are incompatible with festivities among the great Mozambican family".

