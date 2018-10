Luanda — The striker, Gelson Dala, (currently playing for Portugal?s Rio Ave) was the main attraction of the last Tuesday training session of the Angolan senior football team held in Luanda.

Angola is to face Mauritius on Friday, in Luanda, for the third round of group I of the 2019 African Nations Cup qualification stage.

The Angolan striker, who moved on loan to Rio Ave from Sporting, attracted the attention of the audience and the local press during the training session.