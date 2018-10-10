Nigeria: Aiteo Cup Semi-Final Matches Rock Lagos, Kano, Owerri

The semi final matches of this year's AITEO Cup competition for men and women will hold today with the exception of the clash between champions Rivers Angels and Bayelsa Queens in the women's event.

In the men's event, Kano Pillars, who overpowered CAF Confederation Cup semi finalists Enyimba FC in the quarter-finals, will light up the Agege Stadium in Lagos with in-form Katsina United.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, five-time champions Rangers International will lock horns with Nasarawa United, who got the better of El-Kanemi Warriors in the last eight.

The mouth-watering encounter between Rivers Angels and Bayelsa Queens set for the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu has been put on hold as the NFF Disciplinary Committee meets today over a protest filed by Sunshine Queens of Akure, questioning the eligibility of two Rivers Angels' players. The champions had beaten Sunshine Queens 2-0 in the quarter finals.

That game has now been scheduled for Friday, 12th October.

Meanwhile, NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi confirmed on Tuesday that the grand finale of the women's competition will hold at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa on Tuesday, 23rd October, while the grand finale of the men's competition will be played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, capital of Delta State on Wednesday, 24th October.

AITEO CUP 2018

Semi-final (Men)

Kano Pillars Vs Katsina Utd - Lagos

Rangers Vs Nasarawa Utd - Kano

Semi-final Matches (Women)

Ibom Angels Vs Edo Queens - Owerri

Rivers Angels Vs Bayelsa - Enugu (Friday, 12/10)