Angola: More Than 30 Thousand Diamond Stones Seized

Dundo — Over thirty thousand diamond stones were seized in various provinces of the country, as part of the transparency operation carried out by the Angolan Executive since last September 25.

The stones correspond to 1,894 carats, 1,403 still to be evaluated, according to Commissioner António Bernardo, spokesman for the operation that aims to control illegal immigration and trafficking of diamonds.

In a press conference, the official said that diamond trading houses were also closed in several provinces of the country and seized more than 600 thousand US dollars

The official added that some tools used in illegal diamond mining were also seized and the recovery of 50 AKM-type firearms.

The operation will last two years.