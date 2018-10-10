10 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Tahir Released From Proteas Squad for T20 Series

Proteas spinner Imran Tahir has been released from the squad for the final two T20s against Zimbabwe this week.

Tahir, named man-of-the-series for the recently-completed three-match ODI series, was in devastating form on Tuesday in the opening T20I in East London.

South Africa won the match by 34 runs, with Tahir taking figures of 5/23 from his four overs.

The decision was taken on Wednesday, however, to release Tahir from the squad as the Proteas look to give other players an opportunity.

Tahir remains the first-choice spinner for next year's World Cup in England, but the selectors have seen enough over the past few weeks and can now look to give others a run in the final two T20s against Zimbabwe.

He will not be replaced in the squad.

The second T20 is in Potchefstroom on Friday while the third and final match takes place in Benoni on Sunday.

#CSAnews Imran Tahir has been released from the squad for the last two T20I's to allow an opportunity to give all the bowlers a fair go in the series. We will miss these celebrations ?? #SAvZim #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/utpm1e5sLN-- Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 10, 2018

South Africa

