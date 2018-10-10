South Africa: Griquas Name Side for Final Currie Cup Clash

Griquas have announced their side to take on the Sharks in this weekend's final round of Currie Cup fixtures.

The match will take place in Kimberley and, for the hosts, it will represent an opportunity to go out of the tournament with their heads held high.

With just one win from five so far in 2018, Griquas cannot qualify for the semi-finals of this year's competition.

The Sharks, meanwhile, will be looking for maximum points from the encounter to move to the top of the log in an attempt to secure a home semi-final and home final.

Western Province, though, will secure top spot on the log if they pick up at least one point from their clash against the Blue Bulls on Saturday evening.

Kick-off in Kimberley is at 15:00 .

Teams:

Griquas

15 AJ Coertzen, 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Kyle Steyn (captain), 12 Andre Swarts, 11 Enver Brandt, 10 George Whitehead, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Conway Pretorius, 7 Sias Koen, 6 Wendal Wehr, 5 Pieter Jansen van Vuuren, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Ewald van der Westhuizen, 2 Khwezi Mkhafu, 1 Devon Matinus

Substitutes: 16 Liam Hendricks, 17 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 18 Jonathan Janse van Rensburg, 19 Eital Bredenkamp, 20 Louis Venter, 21 Stephan Janse van Rensburg, 22 Edwin Sass

Sharks

TBA

Source: Sport24