10 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Boks Get Aussie Ref for England Clash

Australian referee Angus Gardner will be in charge of the Springboks' opening Test of their end-of-year tour, against England at Twickenham on Saturday, November 3.

Welshman Nigel Owens will be the man in charge of the Springboks' second tour match a week later, on November 10, against France in the Stade de France in Paris.

Frenchman Romain Poite then takes charge of the Boks' third tour fixture when they take on Scotland on November 17 at BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

The Springboks then complete their tour a week later, on Saturday, November 24, when they visit the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to take on Wales in their last Test game of the year, with Luke Pearce of England set to be the man in the middle.

The match officials for the Springboks' Outgoing Tour are (SA times):

England vs South Africa (Twickenham, London)

Saturday 3 November at 17:00

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Assistant referees: Jérôme Carcès (France), Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)

TMO: Olly Holmes (Ireland)

France vs South Africa (Stade de France, Paris)

Saturday 10 November at 22:05

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

Assistant referees: Matthew Carley and Tom Foley (England)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)

Scotland vs South Africa (BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

Saturday 17 November at 19:20

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

Assistant referees: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand), Frank Murphy (Ireland)

TMO: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)

Wales vs South Africa (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Saturday 24 November 2018 at 19:20

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistant referees: Wayne Barnes and Karl Dickson (England)

TMO: Simon McDowell (Ireland)

Source: Sport24

