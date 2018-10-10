Tanzania: Striker Ngoma's Brilliance Bounces Back At Azam FC

ZIMBABWEAN import, Donald Ngoma has regained his scoring form at Azam FC after netting a brace that earned his team a convincing 2-0 win over Costal Union on Monday night.

The win placed Azam FC at the helm with 18 points from eight matches. Mtibwa Sugar are now second with 17 points while Young Africans are now placed third with 16 points.

Ngoma netted his first goal of the season in the 28th minute connecting home a Mudathir Yahya tap in. It was Ngoma's first goal since he joined Azam from Young Africans where he was sidelined due to injuries.

Ngoma and his Zimbabwean teammate, Thabani Kamusoko were recruited from Platinum FC by Coach Hans Van der Pluijm who was then serving Yanga.

During his career height at Yanga, Ngoma teamed up with Amis Tambwe and Simon Msuva to form the most effective striking force for the Jangwani Street-based club.

Ngoma could have earned his opener in the 12th minute, but Coastal Union goalkeeper Hussein Shariff denied him by punching to safety his blockbuster Azam maintained their 1-0 lead until the end of the first half despites several attempts on the both sides.

On resumption, Azam continued to pressurise for the second, but Coastal Union defence stood firm.

Danny Lyanga who was introduced in the 65th minute to replace Ngoma, managed to score the second goal five minutes later.