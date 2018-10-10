10 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Simba Part Ways With Djuma, Doors Still Open

SIMBA SC Vice-President Salim Abdallah 'Try Again' said doors will always be open for the club's former Assistant Coach Masoud Djuma whose contract with the champions ended prematurely.

Reports that Djuma had gone separate ways with the Msimbazi Street-based side started to circulate recently, through various media platforms but yesterday, the club made its official statement about the issue.

Speaking to members of the press with Djuma present, Abdallah said the decision to let him go was hard basing on his coaching potential and football experience.

"They say all good things must come to an end at a certain stage that is why we are here to officially announce that Djuma is leaving the club despite winning souls of many Simba supporters countrywide," he said.

He added: "We want to wish him all the best wherever he goes to pursue his career, but let me be clear that our doors will always be open for Djuma anytime in the future.

Do not be surprised when he returns and starts coaching Simba again," he said. In his words, Djuma who landed at Simba last year in October said he never knew that one day he would coach a big club like Simba in the country.

"I enjoyed every moment and good relationship with the club supporters scattered countrywide and I wish the team all the best in their jam packed national and international fixtures coming ahead," he said.

Born August 30, 1977 in Bujumbura, Burundi, Masoud Djuma was a Burundian footballer who played for Inter Star as a striker before turning a coach.

He was a member of Burundi national football team and played 3 games in the 1995 FIFA World Youth Championship in Qatar.

