South Africa: Who to Watch - Team SA in Action (Day 4)

Team SA are in action across seven sporting codes on day four of the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires on Wednesday 10 October. All times SA time.

GYMNASTICS

ARTISTIC

7.05pm: Women's Balance Beam, qualification: Lisa Conradie

0.05am: Men's Horizontal Bar, qualification: Ruan Lange

RHYTHMIC

7.03pm: Individual All-round, qualification subdivision 2, rotation 3: Azra Dewan

0.03am: Individual All-round, qualification subdivision 2, rotation 4: Dewan

GOLF

1.30pm: Women's Individual stroke play, round 2: Kaiyuree Moodley

3.42pm: Men's Individual stroke play, round 2: Cole Stevens

HOCKEY

6.15pm: Women Preliminary round, Pool A: South Africa vs Austria

KITEBOARDING

5.14pm: Women's IKA twin tip racing Race 4: Dorothy Gouws

Women's IKA twin tip racing Race 5: Gouws

Women's IKA twin tip racing Race 6: Gouws

Women's IKA twin tip racing Race 7: Gouws

ROWING

3.12pm: Junior Men's single sculls, semifinal C/D 2: Liam Smit

4.20pm: Junior Women's single sculls, semifinal C/D 2: Katherine Williams

SWIMMING

3.04pm: Men's 50m Butterfly, Heat 3: Hendrick Duvenhage

3.23pm: Women's 50m Backstroke, Heats 5: Mariella Venter

3.37pm: Men's 200m Breaststroke, Heat 4: Michael Houlie

3.45pm Women's 200m Freestyle, Heat 2: Kate Beavon

3.53pm: Women's 200m Freestyle, Heat 4: Coetzee Dune

4.06pm: Men's 4x100m Medley Relay, Heat 2: Team SA

PHOTO: Michael Houlie is set to compete in the men's 200m breaststroke, heat four today, by Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC.

