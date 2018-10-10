9 October 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JPM Orders Suspension of 4 Senior Police Officers in Kagera

John Magufuli has ordered the suspension of Kagera Regional Police Commissioner (RPC)AgustineOllomi, KyerwaOfficer Commanding District (OCD) Justine Joseph, Officer Commanding Criminal Investigation Department (OC-CID) in Kyerwa District, EveristKivuyo and the head of Kyerwa Police Station Robert Marwa.

The senior police officers were suspended to make way for investigations into an alleged coffee smuggling syndicate to neighbouring countries along with other charges.

A statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, stated that President Magufuli has also directed the Permanent Secretary inthe Ministry of Home Affairs MajJen Jacob Kingu and Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted and stern measures taken to those who would be found guilty.

The accusations against the police were revealed during Premier Kassim Majaliwa's visit to the district.He ordered IGP Simon Sirro to take serious measures against the suspects.

