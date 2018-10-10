9 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Police Seize Two Tons of Electric Cables in Cazenga

Cazenga — At least two tonnes of high-voltage electric cables to be sent to the Republic of India were seized in the district of Hoji ya Henda, Cazenga municipality, in Luanda, during an operation carried out by the division command of the National Police.

Speaking to the press, Chief Inspector Rui Pedro, assigned to the division command of Cazenga, said that the bare wires were in the possession of the citizen, Calilu Saleme, from the Central African Republic who was caught red-handed inside of a yard.

During the week, 17 common forum crimes were also registered, and eight people were charged with pretrial detention, including felony manslaughter, rape, three felonies, six robberies and a motorcycle theft with detained perpetrator.

